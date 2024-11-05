🔴LIVE BLOG: General Election Night

Welcome to our live election blog! We'll be updating here with voter turnout numbers, race calls and other election news throughout the night.

3:17 p.m. — The Orioles and Ravens are getting in on the election day spirit too!

Get out and vote today, Birdland! pic.twitter.com/yuPqbSlRWm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 5, 2024

Today's the day! Make your voice heard! https://t.co/z38SAqyj0l — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2024

2:45 p.m. — Polls are still open in Maryland for more than five hours, but the media is already getting set up at the Angela Alsobrooks Election Night party tonight, per WMAR-2 News Photographer Manny Locke:

News Media Setting Up for ANGELA ALSOBROOKS CAMPAIGN HQ bracing for a Long Evening @WMAR2News tonight for your Election Results pic.twitter.com/R6QtbD58PX — manny locke (@realmannynation) November 5, 2024

We've also got pictures from our reporters from polling places in Baltimore City and Harford County.

WMAR-2 News/Ja Nai Wright Baltimore City voters check in to cast their ballots in the 2024 General Election.

WMAR-2 News/Jeff Hager Voters at Fallston High School cast ballots in the 2024 General Election.

There was also excitement earlier at Morgan State University as Governor Moore Mayor Scott encouraged people to Get Out the Vote, photographer Erick Ferris reports.