🔴LIVE BLOG: General Election Night

WMAR-2 News/Bill Fink
A voter fills out her ballot in Harford County, on November 5, 2024.
Voting at The League for People with Disabilities in northeast Baltimore

Welcome to our live election blog! We'll be updating here with voter turnout numbers, race calls and other election news throughout the night.

3:17 p.m. — The Orioles and Ravens are getting in on the election day spirit too!

2:45 p.m. — Polls are still open in Maryland for more than five hours, but the media is already getting set up at the Angela Alsobrooks Election Night party tonight, per WMAR-2 News Photographer Manny Locke:

We've also got pictures from our reporters from polling places in Baltimore City and Harford County.

Baltimore City Voting Pic 2024 - Ja Nai.jpg
Baltimore City voters check in to cast their ballots in the 2024 General Election.
2024 Election Harford County - Hager.jpg
Voters at Fallston High School cast ballots in the 2024 General Election.

There was also excitement earlier at Morgan State University as Governor Moore Mayor Scott encouraged people to Get Out the Vote, photographer Erick Ferris reports.

