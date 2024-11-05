Alsobrooks, Hogan sound off Monday before election

MARYLAND — In the US Senate, Democrat Ben Cardin represented Maryland for almost two decades.

But Cardin is retiring, and on Tuesday, the state will elect someone else. Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Larry Hogan (R) both want to be that person, and each looked to drum up enthusiasm with hours to go until the election.

WMAR hit the campaign trail as the Alsobrooks bus stopped in Waldorf and Hogan's stopped in Parkville.

In a local campaign office in Charles County, Alsobrooks thanked Democrats there for their doorknocks and phone calls as the race drew to a conclusion.

"I think Marylanders are ready to keep the Senate blue," Alsobrooks told the crowd. "They recognize that is in the best interest of our state and of our country to make sure we do not lose the majority in the senate, as well as all the other issues that are at stake."

Alsobrooks sped past Congressman David Trone in the primary last May and campaigned on reproductive rights, lowering costs, and maintaining the Senate's Democratic majority.

"We have worked all the way through; we continue to reach out to Marylanders where they are. To talk not only about my record but the positive vision we have for the future, and that's what we'll be doing all through Election Day," Alsobrooks told a group of reporters.

A University of Maryland/YouGov poll, taken at the end of October, saw Alsobrooks leading Hogan by double digits. Voters cited the economy, immigration, and abortion as top campaign issues.

Meantime, former Gov. Larry Hogan wound down his day of campaign stops in Parkville with the Fraternal Order of Police on Harford Rd.

"I think you know I got into this race, not because I was looking for a job; I didn't need another title. But I've never been more concerned about the direction of our country. And I think a lot of you feel the same way," Hogan told the crowd Monday night.

During the campaign, Hogan argued he'd be an independent voice despite the 'R' next to his name and pointed to his record as a two-term governor in a largely blue state.

"I can tell you, thanks to all of your hard work, we're going to once again surprise all of those experts," Hogan told supporters.