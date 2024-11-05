Harford County voters raising the bar

FALLSTON, Md. — In the first three hours of voting, 24,000 voters had cast their ballots in Harford County, and one longtime voter, Maryjane Elliott, says she insisted on waiting for Election Day.

“I think you ought to come out,” said Elliott, “That’s the least you can do is come out and vote.”

One of the chief judges at Fallston High School, Bruce Wright, says people were waiting when the doors opened first thing this morning.

“When we got to the point of the poll opening at 7:00, I saw we had a line out there, which I expected. Mornings are always like that,” said Wright, “I didn’t realize how long the line was until I walked out a little further. We had a line that went all the way past the barriers out there.”

Harford County also saw a jump in early in person voting, which is usually 20 to 22 percent, but this time reached 28 percent or 55 thousand people, and that’s not all.

“Also our mail in balloting has increased dramatically,” said Harford County Election Director Stephanie Taylor, “Prior to 2020, the most we ever got in this office was 7,000 and right now, we have over 31,000 requests so that’s ticked up quite a bit."

A voting public anxious to make their voices heard after months of seemingly endless campaigning at every level.

“This has been bad,” said John Reddy of Fallston.

“You probably don’t remember the other ones,” said Elliott, “I do.”

“What was it like with Abraham Lincoln?” asked Reddy.

“Now, see. That ain’t right,” I interjected.

“It’s my mother-in-law,” said Reddy, “She’s going to hit me later.”

“Oh, I see. It’s your son-in-law,” I added.

“Yes. I wouldn’t marry him so… (laughter),” she replied.