Harborplace Redevelopment ballot question back in play

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled today that Question F on the Baltimore City ballot will be counted.

The question will put the decision on whether the Harborplace redevelopment can move forward to the voters.

A group of Baltimore City voters filed a petition on September 5th arguing that the question was invalid, in part because it wasn't "easily understandable by voters."

A Circuit Court judge agreed with the petitioners.

The State appealed directly to the State Supreme Court, and oral arguments were held on Wednesday, October 9.

On Thursday, the State Supreme Court ordered the Circuit Court judgment reversed.

The justices say that this petition for judicial review wasn't the right way to challenge the language of the question among other things.

Based on this order, the votes for Ballot Question F will be counted.