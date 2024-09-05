Petition for judicial review over Baltimore City ballot filed

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, a petition for judicial review was filed in a challenge to Ballot Question F in Baltimore City.

The "Inner Harbor Park" Charter Amendment reads as follows on the proof ballot available on the Maryland State Board of Elections website:

If it passes, it will allow the City to move forward with its plans to redevelop Harborplace.

Thiru Vignarajah, a former mayoral candidate, and attorney for the twenty residents who filed the petition called the question "convoluted, borderline incoherent."

He'd also represented the "Protect our Parks" petition, which would've limited private development of city parks, and essentially shut down the Harborplace redevelopment project.

The ballot petition initiative was 88 signatures short of the 10,000 needed.

Today was the deadline for challenging the content and arrangement on the ballot.