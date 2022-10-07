'You don't see that everyday': Woman saves person trapped in car, delivers baby immediately after

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A heroic story tonight, one woman went from taking care of someone trapped in a car after a car wreck, to welcoming her new born baby. All in the span of 24 hours.

Megan Warfield splits her time serving others and volunteering at the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire and Rescue and working as a firefighter at Baltimore County Fire Department.

Lately, she's been on administrative duty awaiting the birth of her third child, but that hasn't slowed down her need to help others.

On Monday, Warfield and her mother had just finished hosting an annual golf tournament in remembrance of her father.

Right as they were heading home, they found themselves in the middle of a multi-car crash.

"After every vehicle kind of stopped, made sure my mom was okay because she was driving and I realized that the car in front of us had flipped and that there was someone trapped inside,” said Warfield.

That's when Warfield jumped into action, ignoring the chance that she could be hurt.

"So I got out and kinda just went over and reassured her, held her in place until additional pieces could get there,” said Warfield.

Other firefighters and police showed up to take over the scene, giving Warfield a chance to take a step back and get care for herself. It was then that she realized that she had been involved the wreck as well.

"Then I realized I was cramping and a little uncomfortable and dizzy. We got down to Johns Hopkins and I had some contractions that entire night and then they decided our little Charlotte was due to come into the world,” said Warfield.

"So I originally questioned Megan as to why she was there and then she told me she was actually involved in the accident, my first thought was are you okay," said Shannon Stallings, Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Station Chief Fire Officer.

Stallings is the Chief Fire Officer at Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department. He says while he's not surprised to see Warfield immediately stepping in to help, it's what she usually does.

He was taken back to see it happen when she's so close to giving birth.

"It's not uncommon to see our volunteers on scene, but to see one that's been on administrative duties only laying in glass and oil trying to care for someone just weeks out of her due date, it blew my mind. You don't see that everyday,” said Stallings.

For Warfield, she thinks it's what anyone else would do.

"It's just first instinct to me, you know, I’m a firefighter for Baltimore County so I just kind of went right into that. What's the first thing to do, assess the situation and how can i help and get additional resources as quick as I can,” said Warfield.

