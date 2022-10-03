6 people injured in crash in Middle River, school bus among the wreck

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Six adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Middle River.
Around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road for reports of a crash.
Police say the crash involved several vehicles including a Baltimore County school bus.
No children sustained any injuries during the crash.
While responding to the call for service, an officer was involved in a separate departmental crash.
That officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
There's no word on the cause of the crash at the moment.