6 people injured in crash in Middle River, school bus among the wreck

Mike Seitz
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 03, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY  — Six adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Middle River.

Around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road for reports of a crash.

Police say the crash involved several vehicles including a Baltimore County school bus.

No children sustained any injuries during the crash.

While responding to the call for service, an officer was involved in a separate departmental crash.

That officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at the moment.

