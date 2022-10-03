6 people injured in crash in Middle River, school bus among the wreck

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Six adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Middle River.

Around 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road for reports of a crash.

Police say the crash involved several vehicles including a Baltimore County school bus.

No children sustained any injuries during the crash.

While responding to the call for service, an officer was involved in a separate departmental crash.

That officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at the moment.