SHADY SIDE, Md. — A 54-year old woman was killed in an overnight crash Sunday in Anne Arundel County.

Police say Stacey Murphy Bishop drove off the side of Snug Harbor Road into a drainage ditch.

Her Acura then struck a mailbox before rolling over, and hitting a utility pole.

Bishop ended up partially ejected from the car, and died on scene.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by failure to stay in a single lane. It's unclear what may have caused Bishop to drive off the road.