Woman dies in three alarm duplex fire in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A woman is dead following a three alarm duplex fire in Cumberland on Tuesday.

It happened around 5pm in the 500 block of Columbia Avenue.

Despite heavy fire and smoke conditions, crews from multiple departments were able to contain the blaze within about 15 minutes.

During a search of the home, firefighters discovered the victim unresponsive on the second floor.

An autopsy will determine her official cause of death.

While it's believed the fire started on the second floor bedroom, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Right now there is no indication the home had working smoke alarms.