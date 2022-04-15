Woman dead, man injured after double shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a shooting claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and left a 31-year-old man battling for his life.

On Friday, the day started off rough for some people in Brooklyn neighborhood, including Baltimore City police who responded to that double shooting.

The shooting happened in South Baltimore near Gretna Court and 9th Street.

Baltimore City Police officers said that around 6:15 a.m., a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

It left many people in the neighborhood, like Tonisha Brown, uneasy after learning about that shooting.

“In the meager wee hours of our sleep you know a lot of people are losing their lives,” Brown said.

Police also found a man who was shot multiple times and rushed him to the hospital.

“To lose a loved one altogether weather its natural cause or whether it’s conflicted by someone else’s hand you know it’s detrimental. I feel for the families that I don’t know just to hear a loss,” Brown said.

Another man, who didn’t want to be identified, lives in the area and said this is why he fears for his son going outside.

“I just don’t feel like it’s safe enough for him to play out here. I done been through having my family member killed also in the streets. I mean it’s sad what’s going on in the city. People don’t come to Brooklyn because of the crime,” Brown said.

Police have not released the identities of the people involved.

There’s also no suspect or motive concerning what led to the shooting.

Many people in the community are hopeful they don’t learn of another incident near them.

“It could’ve been me. It could’ve been my son. It’s more than heart wrenching you know you can’t even explain what it makes you feel like,” Brown said.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened here to contact metro crime stoppers at 866 – 7lock up.