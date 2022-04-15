Violence on Good Friday: Two dead, two wounded by gunfire in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Good Friday is off to a violent start in Baltimore.

So far, two people have been killed and two others are wounded following three separate shootings throughout the City.

The latest incident happened around 7:41am, when a 33-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times while in his backyard in the 4500 block of Birchwood Drive.

He's in critical condition but stable at a local hospital.

Just before 6:15am, a 30-year-old man and 31-year-old woman both died after being shot in the 800 Block of Gretna Court.

And around 12:30am, a 26-year-old woman was shot during an attempted robbery while walking in the area of Hilton and Baltimore Streets.

She drove herself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.