Woman accused of intimidating Timothy Reynolds murder witness

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman is accused of witness intimidation in connection to the Timothy Reynolds murder case.

Twishae Tyler, 23, allegedly used an app generated phone number to impersonate a Metro Crime Stoppers representative.

According to charging documents Tyler called the mother of a state witness to try and arrange a meeting under the guise of collecting a cash reward.

When the victim questioned the legitimacy of the call, Tyler reportedly hung up and later texted a threatening message.

"U didn't get no money & wasn't left anonymous," the text message read. "Didn't learn the first time you got shot?"

Detectives were able to trace the temporary number back to an I-Phone owned by Tyler. A search and seizure warrant of the phone confirmed the call came from her cellular device.

Court documents didn't specify Tyler's relationship with the defendant, however she's currently being held without bail on felony charges of threatening to harm with the intent of retaliating against a witness.

Tyler is next due in court on January 12.

As for the status of the murder case itself, there is a court hearing scheduled for December 20.

Reynolds was killed in July following an altercation with a squeegee group downtown.

A teen has since been charged as an adult with his shooting.