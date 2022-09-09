West Baltimore residents seek clean water after another day of Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE — Many residents are still under a Boil Water Advisory due to E. coli bacteria showing up in the water in West Baltimore last weekend.

"They need to hurry up and fix it so we can drink the water and be safe and not worry about us getting sick over the water," said Angelica Izzo, who lives in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

Harlem Park and areas around Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore have been under the Boil Water Advisory for days.

"This is really dangerous because you need water to survive," Harlem Park resident Paige Stewart said. "I wouldn't even wash up in it. So the thing is, we're worried about not only sanitation but how are we going to wash our hands, because sanitizer doesn't kill all the germs."

Cases of water continue to be handed out in the affected areas.

However, as the Harlem Park area ran out of free water and needed to re-supply, long lines for water were formed, making people frustrated.

"This is my first time to come to get water and I have been here at least an hour and half waiting for the water to come," community resident Rose Hamm said.

Frustrations started to ease after two semi-trucks arrived up with containers of water where pallets were transported off the truck and water was once again placed into residents' cars, arms or carts.

Tap water is now safe to drink in Baltimore County and Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott lifted the boil water advisory in those areas Wednesday night.

"All results confirm that water is safe to consume," Mayor Scott said. "It should be noted for the area for which the precautionary advisory is lifted did not have any positive bacteria results but it was necessary for us to ensure public health protection by retesting."

One resident in South Baltimore, Sequora Archer, said even though the advisory has been lifted, she still lives in fear since she has triplets.

"When they tell me that there has been no contamination found at all in the water, and that's throughout all of Baltimore, not just through this area and this area, I need it throughout the whole city there is no contamination," Archer said. "That is when I'll feel safe enough."

Those living in the areas where advisory has been lifted still need to flush the water system throughout their homes starting from the bottom level of the house.

Mayor Scott said the distribution of water will continue until all areas are in the in clear of E. coli.

DPW updated its Interactive Map detailing the boundaries.

