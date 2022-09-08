30-inch water main in Ashburton identified as possible source of contaminated water

BALTIMORE — Residents in West Baltimore remain without clean drinking water after samples tested positive for E. coli.

Officials still are asking people in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park communities to boil water before consuming.

A 30-inch water main in the Ashburton neighborhood has been identified possible source. Six locations are identified and a technician was called to collect samples.

DPW has been distributing clean water to Baltimore residents impacted by contaminated water.

To date, DPW has received 25 results back and of those, only one of those tests continues to come back positive, at the police station on N. Mount Street, according to DPW Director Jason Mitchell.

"DPW will test until we are certain water is safe for consumption," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared a Baltimore Water Testing timeline.

Friday, Sept. 2: Routinne water samples are taken for testing at Engine 8 on W. Lafayette Street.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Routine water samples from Engine 8 test positive for E. coli. City resamples Engine 8, and sites that are upstream and downstream of the fire station.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Engine 8 resample and one downstream sample (N. Mount Street) test positive for E. coli. One upstream sample (N. Carey Street) tests positive for total coliform. DPW begins flushing the water system.

Monday, Sept. 5: City resamples Engine 8, N. Carey Street and N. Mount Street, as well as locations that are upstream and downstream of those sites. City also resamples 15 locations from Friday.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: City resamples remaining Friday tests and as much of rest of system as possible. Begin high frequency testing of original three sites. N. Mount Street resample tests positive for E. coli. Engine 8 and N. Carey Street resamples test negative for E. coli and total coliform.

Wednesday, Sept. 7: High frequency sampling of initial locations continues. Samples are collected at all City/County locations. MDE-required sampling along 30-inch Water Main from Ashburton suspected as possible source. Six locations are identified and a technician is dispatched to collect samples.

The Office of Acute Communicable Diseases currently has two active cases of being sick, but it is too soon to say if they are directly linked to the water.

"We are subsequently investigating two cases currently, it is too soon to say it is directly linked to exposure from the water," said Health Department Director Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

