BALTIMORE, Md. — If left up to the states, Maryland guarantees most, if not all of the rights to an abortion guaranteed by Roe v. Wade, and states attorneys from Baltimore and Prince George’s County stood in front of Planned Parenthood on Howard Street offering this pledge.

“Pledging together to never criminalize personal medical decisions, nor the healthcare providers who dutifully assist them in this process, and we do this as a matter of law, policy and principal,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Draft of potential Roe vs Wade opinion leaked

If the nation’s highest court upends the Roe v. Wade decision, there’s a new study out of the University of California, which suggests as many as 200 clinics across the country would either close or restrict women’s access.

As many as 23 states could strip women of their existing rights, and Planned Parenthood anticipates many of those women may turn to states like Maryland for services.

It has already played out on a much smaller scale after Texas moved to restrict abortions earlier this year.

“We’re already seeing Texas patients here in Maryland and in this very healthcare center that we’re standing in front of right now,” said Planned Parenthood Maryland President & CEO Karen Nelson.

There is also concern that states, which become magnets for woman seeking abortions will also become battlegrounds for the pro-life movement.

“I will not stand idly by and allow any members of our community to invoke fear, to threaten, harass or inflict violence against those seeking refuge from making personal medical decisions,” said Mosby, “We will protect a woman’s fundamental right to choose even if the court does not.”

The Supreme Court had scheduled the release of its next set of opinions for Thursday, June 23, but has since announced some of its rulings may also become public on Friday, June 24, as well.

