Would an abortion ban impact women in Maryland?

BALTIMORE — Pro-life or pro choice?

For many years, people argued about a woman's right to abortion, but for decades the majority ruled women should have the right to choose.

Well, that could change.

On Tuesday, a leaked draft from the Supreme Court showed they are trying to overturn Roe V. Wade decision.

The Maryland General Assembly recently passed a bill to make abortion care more accessible starting this July, so the big question women in Maryland want to know is if this ban on abortion will impact them?

The answer is no.

"The legislation that we passed in Maryland is going to ensure that people in Maryland maintain access to abortion in the state of Maryland, no matter what the Supreme Court decides," said Delegate Ariana Kelly, Montgomery County - District 16.

Maryland resident talks about woman's rights

Planned parenthood talks about draft to overrule Roe vs. Wade

The measure approved expanding abortion providers to include nurse practitioners and midwives and requires insurance to pay for these procedures.

"Even if there's a lot of pressure on our abortion provider network from out of state women coming from other states that ban abortion, we will still have access to care in the state of Maryland because we have strengthened our provider network," Kelly said.

Draft of potential Roe vs Wade opinion leaked

However, organizations like planned parenthood fears for people living outside of Maryland.

Health workers believe some women will take matters into their own hands, which is why they are ready to care for more women who come to Maryland.

"In Maryland we also we're here to take care of patients from other states to provide them the high-quality decent care that they deserve. Whenever they're able to make it to our state," said Dr. Kyle Bukowski, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Maryland.