Baltimore City Council unanimously approves resolution supporting abortion rights

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to create a fund that would support local reproductive health organizations.

The resolution is in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court is poised to repeal Roe v. Wade—the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

“We will not allow [Supreme Court justices] to takeaway voice and choice here in Baltimore,” said City Councilman Zeke Cohen. “Now more than ever, we need each other.”

Baltimore leaders discuss resolution supporting abortion rights

The fund would look to contribute to community based reproductive health organizations. It will help them expand their capacity to provide access to abortions and other services.

“Let’s be clear, for some women, this is about life or death,” said City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who co-sponsored the resolution.

Porsha Pinder, who is with the Baltimore Abortion Fund, said the funding from the city comes during a "moment of crisis."

She said no matter what happens next, her organization and others will be ready to help women from across the country.

“We will continue to fight for a world where abortion is not only legal, but accessible, affordable and de-stigmatized," Pinder said.

The resolution also is calling on Governor Larry Hogan to release 3.5 million dollars, which would pay to train medical professionals other than physicians to perform abortions.

