'We will never give up': Beefalo Bob's owner speaks optimism into her business

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — "It just makes life interesting, it's an adventure," said a manager of Beefalo Bob's.

She was very optimistic, even after a two alarm fire test ablaze in the restaurant she manages.

Sunday afternoon, Beefalo Bob's in Pasadena caught fire.

Officials think it was an accident that may have started in the back, owner Carole Dimartino was in church when she found out.

"So when I went I had a little bit of peace in the middle of all the storms," said Dimartino.

A fireman suffered some smoke inhalation and a worker had some burns, both were treated and will be OK.

Now, hurried calls are made to find a new kitchen to replace the one just destroyed.

All is not lost, even though it is smaller, they do have another location close by.

"We do have our Mountain Road location open and that is going very well. They have all the famous pit beef sandwiches there," said the manager.

We're just coming into the fall season which means a lot of wedding and private parties. It's a monumental task, but they say they are going to do everything they can to meet their commitments.

"We will never give up," said Dimartino. "We are doing what we are doing, we serve the community, we do weddings, we do parties, we do everything and we just love doing that. It's our life, it's been our life."

Mark Ziemasky has been coming here since they opened more than a decade ago and has never been disappointed.

"The food is great, the service is great, waiters and bartenders are really good people," said Ziemasky.

So as more frantic phone calls are being made, and a new kitchen that needs to be in place now, that positive attitude carries them forward.

"We have all our staff still working for us. You know, it's all going to work out," Dimartino stated.