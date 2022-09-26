Two injured in fire at Beefalo Bob's in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Two people were treated for injuries after a fire at a local business in Anne Arundel county.
Just before noon Sunday, fire crews were called to Beefalo Bob's on Fort Smallwood road in Curtis Bay.
The two people who were injured were released.
It's not clear what started that fire.
Multiple #BMORESBravest units are assisting @AACoFD @Local1563 at a 2nd alarm building fire in the 8000 blk Fort Smallwood Rd 21226 #CurtisBay at @beefalobobs. pic.twitter.com/nhp4RawYLB— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 25, 2022