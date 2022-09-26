Watch Now
Two injured in fire at Beefalo Bob's in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 26, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Two people were treated for injuries after a fire at a local business in Anne Arundel county.

Just before noon Sunday, fire crews were called to Beefalo Bob's on Fort Smallwood road in Curtis Bay.

The two people who were injured were released.

It's not clear what started that fire.

