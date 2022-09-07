Water continues to be handed out as crews search for cause of water contamination

BALTIMORE — The search continues for the source of how E. coli got into the water in West Baltimore.

A boil water advisory has been issued for those residents in West Baltimore, and some residents in Southwest Baltimore County.

That's leaving those residents searching for clean water.

Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore

Cars were lining up for a case of clean water that was being distributed at different locations in Baltimore City and Baltimore County on Tuesday.

Some residents say they didn't even know about the contaminated water until Tuesday.

"So I found out after I got to work and after we had all brushed our teeth and drank water and the dogs drank water," Baltimore County resident Lorena Ahern said.

Boil water advisories remain in effect for residents, businesses and other facilities in Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods where coliform and E. Coli was found in the water over the weekend.

"Well, I only heard about it early this morning," Baltimore County resident Faith Curtis said. "I'm running out of water at home, so I thought i would come down and get some free water."

An expanded precautionary boil water advisory is in place in Baltimore County as it is hydraulically connected to the Sandtown area.

No E. Coli has been reported in county water.

The mayor's office and Baltimore City Department of Public Works are investigating where the contamination originated.

"We're going to consistently be doing all the work as we said last night to make sure that we get out of this, awaiting those test results that we told you guys about last night, making sure that we are continuing to test so that we can make sure that this has not spread to other areas," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "And putting the infrastructure in place through our Emergency Operations Center to do whatever is necessary to get people the things that they need."

Mayor Sscott said 24 specimens were collected by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works for retesting Monday and when all 24 results are in, an update will be provided on the contamination.

In the meantime, water will continue to be distributed to areas affected by the E. Coli and coliform contamination.

"We're going to continue to give out water," Mayor Scott said. "We have to make sure that people have the access."

And residents will continue to play it safe.

"We're going to put a pot of water on the stove and let it boil so when my wife is fixing dinner she can just get water out of that and put it in the food that she is fixing," said Edward Collic, a retiree from the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Baltimore City DPW said water will be distributed again Wednesday at three locations beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a limit of three gallons per household.