E. coli continues to impact Baltimore City water system

BALTIMORE — Water continues to be an issue in parts of Baltimore City.
The Department of Public Works has been trying to flush the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
Currently, the bacteria is believed to be contained to the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park areas of West Baltimore, from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street between Carey and Pulaski Streets, with about 1,500 residential and commercial facilities impacted.
Contamination was detected while sampling the drinking water at the Baltimore Police Department's Western District Station at 1034 N. Mount Street and the Engine 8 Fire Station at 1503 W. Lafayette Avenue.
Water quality is also reportedly affected at the following schools:
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
- Frederick Elementary School
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
- Career Academy
Right now, no contamination has been found in Baltimore and Howard Counties. However, both have been added to an advisory map as a precaution.
Beginning at 11am Tuesday, Baltimore City will be distributing water at these three locations
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle Schoo at 1401 W. Lafayette Avenue
- Middle Branch Park at 3301 Waterview Avenue
- Landsdowne Library at 500 3rd Avenue
DPW will provide jugs, but residents and facilities needing water are encouraged to bring their own containers.
In the meantime, water should be boiled prior to use. Here are some instructions on how to safely do that.
E. coli, according to the CDC, is a bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of humans and animals. Most strains are harmless but others can cause sickness.