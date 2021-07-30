Visiting the Black Walnut State Park on the shores of the Choptank River

The Black Walnut Point Natural Resources Management Area is 53 acres of pristine land on the shores of the Choptank River where it meets the Chesapeake Bay.

It's at the southern tip of Tilman Island in Talbot County and is one of 75 parks in the state system.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford paid a visit to the park, he is a big fan of Maryland's Park system.

"It's beautiful, They are tranquil, you can get back to nature and I just like the outdoor feel," he said.

That outdoor feel is in abundance here. The Black Walnut Point Inn bed and breakfast covers five acres and has four rooms and three cabins on the Choptank.

Paul Zuber and Tracy Staples are the innkeepers here. They see how people come here to get away from it all.

"People are sleeping in the hammock's and they're hanging out by the pool, meditating, doing yoga, fishing but, mostly people don't anything except look out over the water and enjoy the view," they said.

This is a natural resource management area, which means they don't have playgrounds and things like that for the children but they do have a lot of opportunities for those that enjoy the outdoors.

"We have a trail set up for the more natural hiking and horseback riding and the birders and we try and keep the wildlife coming to an area with the food sources and the things they need, cover, food and things like that," said Paul Detrich.

With water views and natural sites like this it's easy to escape from the pressures of life and if you are the kind of person who has trouble relaxing and letting go, this is the place for you.

