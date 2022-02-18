Video shows person of interest in fire that killed Baltimore City firefighters

BALTIMORE — The ATF has released a 40 second video clip showing a person of interest in a fire last month that killed three Baltimore City firefighters.

It was January 24 when a vacant home at 205 S. Stricker went up in flames.

Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo were among the firefighers who responded to battle the blaze.

The privately owned vacant collapsed, trapping the trio, ultimately killing them.

On Thursday, the City demolished the home after investigators collected all evidence they needed from the scene of the fire.

Still there have been no arrests. Investigators haven't even revealed an official cause, but they do want to speak with the person seen in this video and are offering $100,000 to anyone with information that leads to him.

ATF continues to seek the identity of a person of interest who was near the scene of S. Stricker St fatal fire the evening before it occurred.

$100,000 combined reward from ATF @MayorBMScott @GovLarryHogan @BaltCoExec @BCFDL734 @officers964 for info that leads to ID. 888-ATF-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Y7c9PBSPY0 — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) February 18, 2022

The incident has renewed concerns over the city's long lasting issue with vacant homes.

As of January 28, there were 15,032 vacant houses in Baltimore City — 13,560 of which are privately owned.

