Unknown irritant at Ballenger Creek Middle School sends six to the hospital

FREDERICK, Md. — Five students and a staff member at Ballenger Creek Middle School were taken to the hospital Friday, after an unknown irritant was somehow released inside the building.

The school was evacuated around 10:15am, with students and staff being allowed back in by 11:30am.

Aside from those taken to the hospital, seven other students and a staff member were treated on scene for minor symptoms.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into who is responsible for unleashing the irritant.

The incident comes one day after another student was charged for allegedly threatening to make mustard gas at Urbana High School.

Last December, two children from Ballenger Creek Middle were charged for allegedly copycatting a TikTok challenge, that urged students to threaten mass shootings at schools across the nation.

If anyone has information about this latest case, call 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-023646.