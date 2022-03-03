Student accused of planning to make mustard gas at Frederick Co. school, after watching TikTok video

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy is set to be criminally charged after apparently trying to make mustard gas at a Frederick County high school this morning.

The boy watched a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, and shared the video on Snapchat, saying he was going to do it today, said the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The incident prompted hazmat crews to respond to Urbana High School at about 8:30 a.m. this morning.

School staff told a school resource officer about a social-media threat, and that a student may have brought hazardous materials into the building.

The Sheriff's Office helped evacuate the building, and sent messages to the Urbana community.

Hazmat crews determined that the material brough to the school was bleach, and everyone was allowed back in the building.

The 14-year-old boy is expected to be charged as a juvenile, said the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-023189.