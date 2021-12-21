12-year-old girl accused of making violent threats on social media against Ballenger Creek Middle School

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff's deputies have charged a 12-year-old girl for allegedly making violent threats on social media against Ballenger Creek Middle School.

The news comes days after a 13-year-old boy was charged for similar threats made against the same school.

Both incidents followed a TikTok challenge that urged students to threaten mass shootings at schools across the nation.

In Frederick County alone, deputies investigated 15 school threats although not all were tied to the TikTok challenge.

Both juveniles in the Ballenger Creek cases confessed to creating fake Instagram identities to make the threats as a joke.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the latest threat included the individual names of students at the school. One of the names listed turned out to be that of the suspect who created the post.

“This is a serious problem, resulting in missed class time, a waste of resources, and unnecessary fear for our communities, students, and teachers. These continued school threats will not be tolerated," said Sgt. Kevin Britt, FCSO SRO supervisor.

If you have any information related to other potential school threats, call police at 301-600-1046, or email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.