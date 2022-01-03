Union: At least 30 inmates requiring EMS after mattress fire at Baltimore City jail

BALTIMORE — At least 30 inmates require EMS due to smoke inhalation and lack of ventilation, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said Sunday.

According to the Union, this jail fire began as a mattress fire in the 500 block of East Madison Street.

Medical Ambo Buses have been called from other counties across the state.

#BREAKING A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are responding to the @MDPublicSafety Baltimore City Jail for a fire inside the facility. Investigators will work with @BaltimoreFire determining the origin & cause of the fire. This is an active investigation. We will update ASAP — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) January 3, 2022

This is still an active incident, we will update as more information comes in.