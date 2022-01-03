Watch
Union: At least 30 inmates requiring EMS after mattress fire at Baltimore City jail

Eddie Kadhim
Baltimore City Fire Department
Baltimore City Fire
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — At least 30 inmates require EMS due to smoke inhalation and lack of ventilation, the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said Sunday.

According to the Union, this jail fire began as a mattress fire in the 500 block of East Madison Street.

Medical Ambo Buses have been called from other counties across the state.

This is still an active incident, we will update as more information comes in.

