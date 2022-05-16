Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UMD dedicates plaza honoring murdered Bowie State student Lt. Richard Collins

Lt. Richard Collins III Plaza
University of Maryland, College Park
Lt. Richard Collins III Plaza<br/>
Lt. Richard Collins III Plaza
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 17:11:54-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland, College Park today dedicated a plaza to Lt. Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student who was stabbed to death while waiting at a College Park bus stop in 2017.

The murder of the 23-year-old black man - a newly-commissioned lieutenant - by a white Severna Park man drew outrage and sparked hate-crime charges. Prosecutors, however, were ultimately unable to get a hate-crime charge through to the jury.

University of Maryland said in an article that hundreds attended the dedication of Lt. Richard Collins III Plaza.

Collins' murder had also prompted UMD to launch a Social Justice Alliance with Bowie State University.

The new plaza is near Montgomery and Annapolis halls, "overlooking the bus stop where he was killed," said UMD. It features a fountain, a replica of a student-created Unity Wall mural, and a laser-engraved plaque honoring Collins.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019