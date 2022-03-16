UMBC withdraws day before hosting postseason basketball game

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County men's basketball team had quite a run to reach the America East Championship game last week.

It appears, that's as far as the Retrievers will go.

UMBC announced Tuesday it is bowing out of The Basketball Classic postseason tournament, a day before it was scheduled to host Merrimack on Wednesday in Baltimore in the first round.

UMBC has withdrawn from The Basketball Classic postseason tournament.



UMBC program said that the team gathered Tuesday for the first time since returning from the America East title game in Burlington, Vermont and determined they were not healthy enough to play Wednesday's tournament game.

"We want to sincerely apologize to our fans, the tournament organizers who have worked so hard to put this event together, and to the Merrimack men's basketball program for this outcome," UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio said in a statement. "We are disappointed that our season cannot continue but will get to work immediately to prepare for another successful year in 2022-23."

UMBC finished with a 18-14 record this season.

After beating UMass Lowell and Hartford, the Retrievers lost to top-seeded Vermont, 82-43, in the America East Championship game.

