Two separate shootings leaves 3 people dead in Prince George's County

Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:19 PM, Dec 07, 2022
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Prince George's County police are investigating two shootings that left three people dead.

The first incident took place on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 65-year-old Leon Steadham. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The second incident occurred early Wednesday morning, police were called for reports of a single vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information relevant to any of the investigations should contact Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

