Trial dates set for 2 suspects in 2019 murder of Edgewood food delivery driver

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Trial dates have been set for two men charged with murdering Timothy Youngquist while he was delivering food in Edgewood, Harford County, three years ago.

Jabrell Jaydon Brodie, 20, and Jaquan James Rashard Northan, 21, were indicted in the brazen killing of the 34-year-old driver - a husband and new father - right after a third suspect, Amir Stanley Turner (who was only 17 years old when he was involved in the murder) was sentenced to about 18 years in federal prison.

The Harford County State's Attorney's office said a June 29 motions date has been set for Brodie and an Aug. 15 trial date. A June 10 motions date was also set for Northran, June 30 for a pre-trial conference, and July 5 for trial.

Brodie and Northran are charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as manslaughter, attempted armed carjacking and armed robbery.

Youngquist had been delivering food for New Chinese Boys in Joppa; he worked the overnight shift to deliver food, while also working as a computer technician. When he dropped off the delivery on Monticello Court, he was surrounded by several people. The suspects fled, leaving Youngquist to die, and the Sheriff's Office found the car running, with the door open and the radio on.

A GoFundMe raised $13,945 for Youngquist, who left behind a 5-year-old son and a girlfriend of seven years. The nearby Towne Grill & Pub also raised more than $7,000 for his family, The Aegis reported.