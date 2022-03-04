Timothy Youngquist's killer sentenced to 18-years in federal prison

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The man responsible for the shooting death of a Harford County food delivery driver will spend the next 18 plus years in federal prison.

It was February 10, 2019 when Timothy Youngquist made his last delivery on Monticello Court.

Amir Stanley Turner, then just 17-years-old, along with two others jumped in his car and tried taking off.

Youngquist fought back, hitting the suspects with an expandable baton.

Federal prosecutors say Turner then pulled out a gun and shot Youngquist multiple times killing him.

RELATED: Harford County detectives say murdered delivery driver fought back against attackers before being shot

On Friday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced state indictments against the two other suspects involved.

Jabrell Jayon Brodie, 20, and 21-year-old Jaquan James Rashard Northan, are each being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

Both face a slew of charges including first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, attempted armed carjacking, and armed robbery.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Jabrell Jayon Brodie & Jaquan James Rashard Northan



Youngquist had just become a new dad and husband at the time he was murdered.

A computer technician by trade, Youngquist made overnight food delivery runs for 'New Chinese Boys' restaurant to make some extra cash for his family.

Following the murder, many in the community rallied in support of his family who were left without their loved one.

Upon completing his prison sentence, Turner will also serve five years of supervised release.