'Traumatizing': Video shows mass shooting unfold in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is taking a deeper looking into a mass shooting that took place in Northwest Baltimore.

On the corner of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue, there’s spray paint that reads no-shoot zone. But, shortly after noon Wednesday, seven people were shot there. One person was killed.

The shooting left families, neighbors and businesses in that community heartbroken.

It claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and injured six other people — between the ages of 25 and 55. At least four of them have critical injuries.

Surveillance footage, from a liquor store across the street, shows a car pull up before multiple people ran away while shots were fired.

“It was a lot. It was traumatizing little bit," said Lucia Mosley, who lives nearby. "All I know is the guy was laying on the ground bleeding really, really bad."

Mosley told WMAR-2 News she heard the commotion and witnessed the aftermath of that shooting.

“I remember we had a shootout like this a couple of years ago and it was similar, but not the same scenarios," Mosley said. "This stuff happens every day and it’s nerve-racking and it just needs to stop. Why can’t we just stop killing each other?"

It’s the question almost everyone wishes they had answers to because neighbors and business owners alike are fed up with this level of violence in Baltimore City.

The shooters in this incident have not been identified but detectives later released a picture of the vehicle they’re looking for that was involved in this shooting. It’s a 2016 silver Lexus CT 200 H model.

People who live and work in the area are wondering when this violence will stop plaguing their community.

“It will be really weird for me because now I have to adjust to not seeing a face that I’m familiar with," Mosley said. "I just pray that the city gets better. I pray that our United States gets better, and I pray that Baltimore City crime gets better."

If have any information concerning what happened in the shooting, you are urged to contact Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

