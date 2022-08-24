Mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore leaves 6 people injured and 1 dead

BALTIMORE — Gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, leaving multiple people injured.

Police confirmed a total of seven people were shot and one of them was killed in the area of Park Heights and Shirley Avenues.

At this time, there is no word on the condition of six victims that were wounded.

Police say two shooters arrived in a silver Lexus and started firing at the people who were seated and standing in the intersection. After the shooting, they got back in the card and fled down Park Heights.

There is no word yet on any potential motive or suspect.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.