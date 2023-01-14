Transgender man denied medical care, federal court ruled in his favor

BALTIMORE — A federal court ruled today that the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center violated the Affordable Care Act when it denied service to Jesse Hammons, a transgender man.

He went in for a commonly-performed medical procedure because the procedure was for gender-affirming care.

The government owned hospital claims that providing Hammons with medical care would be a violation of their religious beliefs.

"The government has no business operating a religious hospital, much less do they have the right to deny transgender patients care they routinely provide to cisgender patients," said Joshua Block, senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBTQ & HIV Project.

Hammons was scheduled to undergo a medically necessary hysterectomy at the medical center as part of his gender-affirming care plan.

According to documents, a week before the surgery was set to happen, the medical center told informed Hammons that the surgery had to be cancelled because it violated the center's Catholic beliefs.

In filing for Hammons, the court found that "with the exception of procedures sought by transgender patients to treat dysmorphia," the hospital "will perform any hysterectomy so long as it is consistent with the standard of care for a given diagnosis.”