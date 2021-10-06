Tragic details in the murder of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Charging documents detail the bloody scene officers walked into the day a Cumberland man allegedly murdered his first of three victims.

A neighbor discovered Rebecca Jewel Reynolds on the couch inside her Cumberland home, with a pillow over her face and a deep laceration to the throat.

There appeared to be some kind of struggle, as a vase or bowl had been left shattered on the living room floor with a cordless landline phone, and cane which looked to have been knocked over.

A Lincoln belonging to Reynolds was also missing from her driveway.

Reynolds was 83-years-old and former classmates with the mother of her suspected killer, Jeffrey Burnham.

Burnham's mother actually called police the day of the incident to report concerning statements he made about the FBI being after him.

The day after Reynolds was killed, Burnham's mother called again telling police that he had mentioned something about having to return Reynolds' car.

It's believed after killing Reynolds, Burnham drove her Lincoln to his brother and sister in-law , Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette's, Ellicott City home and fatally shot them.

Police later found Reynolds' stolen Lincoln nearby.

A day later, Burnham was spotted on the side of a West Virginia road in his brother's stolen Corvette.

RELATED: Manhunt ends as police in West Virginia arrest alleged gunman wanted in three Maryland murders

On Tuesday, a judge in West Virginia agreed to extradite him back to Maryland to answer for the murders.

Thus far, police have released no official motive in either case.