Manhunt ends as police in West Virginia arrest alleged gunman wanted in three Maryland murders

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a Cumberland man accused of murdering three people throughout the state.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, was spotted around 9am Friday on the side of a road in a stolen car in Davis, West Virginia.

On Thursday, Howard County Police say he shot and killed his 58-year-old brother Brian Robinette and sister in-law Kelly Sue Robinette inside their Ellicott City home, before taking off in their red Corvette.

A day earlier, it's believed Burnham fatally wounded 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds inside her home in Cumberland.

After killing Reynolds, Burnham allegedly stole her car and drove it to Howard County before carrying out the double murder there.

Police did find a loaded gun at the time of arrest.

Thus far, no potential motive in the case has been revealed.

He's currently awaiting extradition back to Maryland.