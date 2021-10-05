Jeffrey Burnham, accused of murdering three including brother, extradited back to Maryland

BALTIMORE — A judge in West Virginia has agreed to extradite an alleged killer back to Maryland to answer multiple charges.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, is accused of fatally shooting 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds inside her Cumberland home, before taking her car and heading over to Ellicott City where he shot and killed his brother, Brian Robinette and sister in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, at their home on September 30.

A day later, Burnham was spotted on the side of a West Virginia road in Robinette's stolen Corvette.

RELATED: Manhunt ends as police in West Virginia arrest alleged gunman wanted in three Maryland murders

Police did find a loaded gun at the time of arrest.

Thus far, no potential motive in the case has been revealed.

Burnham is expected to be taken back to Allegany County first to face murder charges for Reynolds' death. There, he will also be served a warrant charging him with the slaying of his brother and sister in-law.