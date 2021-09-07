Towson University suspends police officer following Saturday triple shooting on-campus

TOWSON, Md. — A veteran Towson University police officer has been suspended following an on campus shooting Saturday that left three people, including a student, injured.

University officials say they're looking into whether the officer "performed established procedures" leading up to the incident which happened near Freedom Square where an unsanctioned event was being held with about 400 people in attendance.

The injured student has since been released from the hospital.

Police still have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: 3 wounded in early-morning shooting at Towson University

In the meantime, the university has implemented increased monitoring of unsanctioned events, and doubled on campus foot patrols.

The university is also looking at potential changes when it comes to campus access for non-affiliates.

Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.

