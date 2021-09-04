3 wounded in early-morning shooting at Towson University

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say three people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting on the campus of Towson University.

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a news release saying the victims included one student and two people who don’t attend the school.

All three were in stable condition.

The news release says the three were shot around 2 a.m. at the public university north of Baltimore.

Police say that the shooting was at a gathering on campus and is considered an isolated occurrence.

The police didn’t immediately release further information about what led to the shooting or whether suspects have been identified.