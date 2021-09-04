Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 wounded in early-morning shooting at Towson University

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
towson university
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:35:37-04

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say three people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting on the campus of Towson University.

The Baltimore County Police Department issued a news release saying the victims included one student and two people who don’t attend the school.

All three were in stable condition.

The news release says the three were shot around 2 a.m. at the public university north of Baltimore.

Police say that the shooting was at a gathering on campus and is considered an isolated occurrence.

The police didn’t immediately release further information about what led to the shooting or whether suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019