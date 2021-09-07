Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old accused of shooting at Towson University on Saturday arrested

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate Saturday morning shooting
Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 18:15:31-04

TOWSON, Md. — A 19-year-old accused of carrying out a shooting at Towson University Saturday has been arrested.

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspect was one of the three people who required medical attention for a gunshot wound.

RELATED: 3 wounded in early-morning shooting at Towson University

Detectives discovered the suspect discharged the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019