19-year-old accused of shooting at Towson University on Saturday arrested

TOWSON, Md. — A 19-year-old accused of carrying out a shooting at Towson University Saturday has been arrested.

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspect was one of the three people who required medical attention for a gunshot wound.

RELATED: 3 wounded in early-morning shooting at Towson University

Detectives discovered the suspect discharged the firearm he was carrying striking himself and two others.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.