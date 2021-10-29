Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect arrested and charged for killing Morgan State student in Towson

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate 2 fatal crashes
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 16:23:49-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested the man responsible for the death of Morgan State University student Barry Ransom, of Philadelphia.

Ransom, 22, was shot and robbed while in the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson on Monday

RELATED: Morgan student fatally shot overnight in Towson

The suspect, 22-year-old, Kevin Sharp, of the 700 block of Camberley Circle, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sharp met Ransom in the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive and shot and robbed him. Ransom later died at a local hospital.

Sharp is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019