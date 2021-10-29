Suspect arrested and charged for killing Morgan State student in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested the man responsible for the death of Morgan State University student Barry Ransom, of Philadelphia.

Ransom, 22, was shot and robbed while in the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson on Monday

RELATED: Morgan student fatally shot overnight in Towson

The suspect, 22-year-old, Kevin Sharp, of the 700 block of Camberley Circle, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sharp met Ransom in the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive and shot and robbed him. Ransom later died at a local hospital.

Sharp is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.