Three murders within 24 hours leave Baltimore detectives busy ahead of the weekend

BALTIMORE — It has been a busy week for the Baltimore City Police Department.

But in the past 24 hours officers are investigating three murders in different parts of the city.

Two of them happened Thursday afternoon. Then, another homicide happened Friday morning.

Officers said on Thursday, just before 5:30 p.m., they responded to a shooting near Elkader Road and Cator Avenue in north Baltimore.

While investigating, they found a woman who had been shot to death and was left inside of a car. Police said evidence shows she had be dead for an extended period of time.

Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, said they saw police investigating Thursday afternoon, but had no idea officers would find a woman who had been shot to death on their block.

“No, I didn’t hear anything. All I seen was the helicopter," a neighbor said. "I heard the helicopter and I seen police cars, that was it. I don’t know what happened down there but it’s just getting terrible all the way around. You can’t even walk out your door now without having to duck bullets and stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

A few hours later, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to another shooting near Belair Road, between Frankford and Echodale Avenue.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the chest. He later died after being taken to the hospital.

Shortly after midnight, Friday morning, police responded to a different shooting, this time near 5th and Cambria streets.

Once there, officers found another man who had been shot to death.

Neighbors said watching the news and then seeing a crime scene on their block leaves them feeling uneasy knowing that those incidents were so close, and it forces them to hug their loves a little tighter.

“You don’t know whether it’s safe to go out the door," a neighbor said. "That’s why my daughter just called me to let me know if she made it to work OK. She’s in her their 50s and I worry about her going out the door.”

Detectives are still investigating what happened in those incidents and they’re asking anyone with information to contact metro crime at 1-866-7LOCKUP.