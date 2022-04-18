Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three murders, 16 non-fatal shootings and 26 robberies over another violent weekend in Baltimore

Crime scene generic
Dave Detling
Investigation surrounding two women killed continues
Crime scene generic
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 10:08:32-04

Another violent weekend in Baltimore City.

Between Friday, April 15th and Sunday, April 17th there were three murders, 16 non-fatal shootings, and 26 robberies.

Baltimore City Police also say, during that same time period officers made three attempted murder arrests and seven handgun arrests, and served six robbery warrants and one handgun warrant.

A release from BPD Monday morning says "The Baltimore Police Department continues to work with area law enforcement partners to increase visibility and with community organizations to identify and apprehend violent offenders."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019