Three murders, 16 non-fatal shootings and 26 robberies over another violent weekend in Baltimore

Another violent weekend in Baltimore City.

Between Friday, April 15th and Sunday, April 17th there were three murders, 16 non-fatal shootings, and 26 robberies.

Baltimore City Police also say, during that same time period officers made three attempted murder arrests and seven handgun arrests, and served six robbery warrants and one handgun warrant.

A release from BPD Monday morning says "The Baltimore Police Department continues to work with area law enforcement partners to increase visibility and with community organizations to identify and apprehend violent offenders."