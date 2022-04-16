Watch
A quadruple shooting leaves one man dead and three injured Saturday evening in Baltimore City

Timothy D. Easley - AP
Picture of generic police tape. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 19:01:28-04

BALTIMORE — A quadruple shooting leaves one person dead and three people injured in Baltimore City Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:32 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 5300 block of Maple Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old male victim unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim was also located.

The 29-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were later informed of two more male victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Those victims were also shot in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

