'This looks like the Indy 500': Crossing guard struck by car in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A crossing guard got hit by a vehicle early this morning at a crosswalk near an elementary school in Northeast Baltimore.

Cars zoom down the street in front of Sinclair Lane Elementary School, and Wednesday, a crossing guard that had been at this location for years, was hit by a speeding car, leaving her in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"Somebody yelled 'oh my God, oh my God somebody got hit.' So I was scared,” said Kayden Howe.

Howe is a 5th grade student at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and was watching in fear as the crossing guard stepped in the street, preparing to guide students across the road.

"I was walking up the street, she was over there, she was blowing her whistle and she was coming toward me. She kept blowing her whistle because the car kept coming and he was like this, and he kept going and she had got hit,” said Howe.

Howe says his family has known the crossing guard for years, they used to be neighbors.

"She used to live next to us and she was a nice person," said Howe.

He also says there used to be some safety measures in place at the intersection, but that was taken down fast.

"There used to be a red light here and a speed camera, but they took them down the next day," said Howe.

"This is a very accident-prone intersection. Cars come out and cars are doing 100 and up,” said Andrew Hamilton, who lives across the street from the elementary school.

He says from his window, he can see cars zooming by on a daily basis.

"This looks like the Indy 500. All times of day, the morning, the night. People just speed just to get right up here to the store. You know what I mean, there's a lot of children walking around here and if people cared about the children, they would definitely make a change on how they drive,” said Hamilton.

Baltimore police say children had not yet entered the street when the guard was hit and the driver of the speeding car remained on scene to cooperate with police.

City transportation officials say they will be coordinating all safety measures for crossing guards in this area.