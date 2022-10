BALTIMORE — An elementary school crossing guard was injured Wednesday morning, after being hit by a car in Northeast Baltimore.

Police say it happened around 7:20am in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane.

The driver of the car did remain at the scene.

A Baltimore City Schools spokesperson confirmed the crossing guard was assigned to Sinclair Lane Elementary School.

The guard's condition is unknown at this time.

Baltimore Police crash team detectives are investigating the cause.