"This could've been far worse," 5 men and teen injured in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A busy weekend for Baltimore Police lingers as they investigate a mass shooting in East Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

BPD detectives spent the Sunday following Thanksgiving combing through evidence in the 1300 block N Montford Avenue.

When they arrived they found 4 men: 24, 28, 23, and 28 suffering from gunshot wounds.

"A person apparently appeared in an ally or near the alley closer to the corner behind me opened fire on a group of individuals, striking all 7 of those individuals," said Harrison.

2 men in their 30’s check themselves into Johns Hopkins where they were treated.

And a 16 year old was shot but went home before being evaluated by police.

Commissioner Harrison tells us they expect all of the victims shot to be okay.

But several facts regarding their investigation remain in question this evening.

"It very well could’ve been multiple people. It appears that there may be more than 1 caliber round which means more than 1 gun and what we don’t know is if someone was firing back. We don’t know if there were multiple shooters, said Harrison.

As police review evidence and search for witnesses, they say someone, somewhere has the answers they’re looking for.

"We’re pleading and pleading and pleading with people to come forward to help us because this did not have to happen. Just imagine if it were you if it were your children or your family. You would want someone to do the very same thing for you," Harrison said.

