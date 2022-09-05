'This city really needs help': Two teenagers killed within hours of each other

BALTIMORE — Just one week into the school year, two students have been shot and killed. One in Milford Mill and another in Northeast Baltimore.

The Mervo student who passed away, was 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, as for the 14-year-old Milford Mill student who was also shot and killed, his identity hasn’t been released yet.

Two teenagers dying within hours of each other shocked the area. The violence began Friday afternoon at Mervo.

Police say when school was letting out, a 17-year-old from another Baltimore City Public School walked up to Brogden, and after an exchange, the 17-year-old suspect shot and killed the Mervo student.

"You send your children to school and you expect them to come home, but then you get news like this," said Linda Hatten, Baltimore resident.

"I worry a great deal about my children and not only my kids but others too. This city really needs help," said Kira Dixoa Baltimore resident.

Brogden was a football player and a junior at Mervo. His teammates and other loved ones took to social media to express how heartbroken they all are.

But unfortunately, the youth violence continued throughout Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Baltimore County police found two teenagers shot in Milford Mill. One of them was a 14-year-old who died at a local hospital.

"I just pray for both families, it was a tragedy on both ends. City and county," said Dixoa.

One of the 14-year-old's peers who wanted to remain anonymous told WMAR-2 News the 14-year-old attended Milford Mill Academy, and they want adults to do more to keep kids safe.

"You need to check up on your kids, not saying that parents are not doing their job, but you need to be more involved. These kids out here, they're into some really deep stuff, and they just feel like they can't tell the parents, they're scared. People are scared, and I don't blame them, but that's not the way to live," said the anonymous source.

The 17-year-old suspect involved in the Mervo shooting has been charged with first degree murder, but police haven't found a suspect for the fourteen-year-old's death.

If anyone has information, you're encouraged to reach out to your local law enforcement.

