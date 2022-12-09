'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's latest deadly shooting, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and another injured is under investigation. There are some serious safety concerns brewing since it happened at a South Baltimore gas station Thursday night.

The Royal Farms gas station on W. Patapsco Avenue is usually bustling with steady business; however, Friday morning the store's front doors remained locked and blocked with crime scene tape after the deadly shooting.

"It's become the regular hangout now. You got to be careful going in there," said Craig Hart, a frequent customer there.

He's had some safety concerns with the gas station after sunset which, for him, eliminates the shooting's shock value.

"It's happening. It's happening. The Royal Farms, the 7-11, it's not a shock. I love my city, but you know things are getting out of hand," said Hart.

For Lawrence McConkey, who runs a towing company in the area, he says he's always had to keep his head on a swivel there.

"It's horrible. I'm up here every single day, all day long, taking cars outs of here and I'm worried one day I'm not going to make it home because somebody wanted to pull a gun on me with hate car," McConkey explained.

"When I rode past here, I saw all of the police out and I realized it was a shootout," recalled Angel Selah. "I counsel these young people and I say get off these streets. I'm literally in tears, [I] tell them get off these streets because y’all remind me of my own son. I don't want to see a bullet in your back. I just told them that before this happened the night before," she continued.

Baltimore police are still investigating what led to the shooting as residents remain concerned still with where it happened.

"It's supposed to be a place you know where you can go get something to eat or snack or something like that, but I just pray for the family and those victims to come around," Hart expressed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.